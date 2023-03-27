Help Me Repay My Mom's Kindness

I'm a single mother of three teenage kids, and we all work or go to school. We share one reliable vehicle to get us where we need to go each day.





When our vehicle needed an unexpected $2,300 repair, I didn't have the money saved. My mom stepped in and covered the bill so we wouldn't be without transportation while I saved up, which could have taken a long time.





The thing is, my mom is on a fixed income. She really wasn't in a position to help, but in true mom style, she came through for her kids and grandchildren anyway.





Now I need to pay her back as soon as I can. Between work, school, and everything else, I'm stretched thin, and I'm at a breaking point.