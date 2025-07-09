Help Me Repair My Vehicle and Keep Getting to Work

I never thought I would have to ask for help, but I am facing a difficult situation and need support. My vehicle requires major repairs, including transmission work, brakes, and other necessary repairs. The total cost is more than I can afford on my own.

I rely on my vehicle to get to work and handle everyday responsibilities. Without reliable transportation, it becomes extremely difficult to maintain my job and take care of basic needs. I am doing everything I can, but I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone.

My goal is to raise $8,000 to cover these repairs and get my vehicle safely back on the road. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and bring me one step closer to my goal. If you are unable to donate, I would greatly appreciate your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time. God bless you.



