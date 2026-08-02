Help Me Repair My Home

After years of renting and facing difficult housing conditions, I was finally able to purchase my own home. Owning a home is a blessing, but it needs major repairs before it can be a safe and comfortable place to live.





The house needs electrical work, plumbing repairs, roof and structural improvements, mold cleanup, flooring, insulation, painting, and other essential repairs. I am doing as much of the work as I can myself, but many repairs require materials and professional help that I simply cannot afford.





I live on a fixed income and have overcome many challenges throughout my life, but I refuse to give up. My goal is to turn this house into a safe, secure home where I can live with peace of mind and continue rebuilding my life.





Your donations will help cover the cost of materials and professional services for these essential repairs. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.