Help Me Repair Family Vehicle

I am raising funds to help cover the cost of repairing my vehicle, which is my only means of transportation. I rely on it to get to important appointments and take care of essential daily needs. Unfortunately, unexpected repair costs have left me unable to afford the repairs on my own.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward getting my vehicle back on the road so I can continue attending my appointments and maintaining my independence. If you are unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser would mean a great deal.

Thank you for your support, kindness, and generosity during this challenging time. Every contribution helps bring me closer to having reliable transportation again.