Help Me Reopen My Small Shop

Hello everyone,





My name is Polash. I am the only son in my family and we are going through a very difficult time.





My father is suffering from paralysis and his condition is very serious. Because of our financial problems, I opened a small shop hoping to support my family and continue our daily life. But due to lack of money, I could not buy products and stock the shop properly.





At this moment, I urgently need $250 to buy goods for the shop and restart the business. This small shop is my hope to support my family, take care of my father, and survive during this difficult period.





We are struggling even for daily expenses, food, and treatment costs. Any support, no matter how small, will mean a lot to us.





If you cannot donate, please share my campaign so more people can see it.





Thank you from my heart for your kindness and support.





— Polash