help me rent an apartment

About Me and My Situation





My name is Radek. Until recently, I thought I had a stable, secure life. For seven years, I built a house, a relationship, and a future together, pouring all my heart, time, and savings into it. Unfortunately, it all fell apart overnight.





I was betrayed and forced to suddenly leave my apartment. Due to unfortunate past decisions and blind trust (no entry in the land and mortgage register and unfavorable contracts signed "for peace of mind"), I was formally left with nothing. In one week, I lost my partner, my roof over my head, and my sense of security.





Currently, I'm squatting on a friend's couch, but I know this is a temporary solution. I need to get back on my feet.





What am I raising funds for?





The biggest obstacle to starting a new life is the start-up costs. I have a job and a steady income that allows me to pay my bills monthly, but the real estate market in Szczecin is ruthless. The "start-up" costs exceed my current financial capabilities.





I will use the funds raised entirely for:





A refundable security deposit for an apartment (often double the rent if renting with a pet).





First month's rent for a small studio apartment.





Basic furnishings (a mattress, a refrigerator or washing machine if I find an empty apartment, and basic necessities).





My goal: PLN 10,000





This amount is my ticket to freedom and a safe haven from which I can slowly rebuild my life.





Why is your help important to me?





Asking for help is never easy. For a long time, I felt shame and paralyzing fear. However, I have come to understand that asking for support is not a weakness, but an act of courage. I'm not asking for luxuries—I'm asking for the chance to start anew, independently.





Every donation, even the smallest (the equivalent of a symbolic coffee), and every share of this fundraiser brings me closer to my own safe haven. A world where no one will hurt me anymore.





Thank you in advance for your enormous hearts, empathy, and every helping hand.