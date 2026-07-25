Help Me Rent a Home for My Son and Me

Help Us Start Over

Hello,

My name is Angela.

I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help. I have always tried to face life’s challenges on my own, but today I find myself in a situation where I cannot do it without support.

Years ago, my family was forced to flee our home in the Donbas because of the war. We left behind everything we had built, hoping to find safety and a chance to start over.

Later, when the full-scale war reached the rest of Ukraine, we were forced to flee once again. We came to Poland believing that, after everything we had endured, we would finally be able to rebuild our lives in peace.

Unfortunately, life had another difficult challenge waiting for us.

After many years in a difficult marriage, I made the painful decision to separate from my husband. It was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I believe it is the right choice for me and my 15-year-old son.

Today, my biggest concern is finding a safe home where my son can continue his education and feel secure. I am temporarily unemployed, but I am actively looking for work and I am ready to do any honest job to support my family. My adult daughter has only recently started her first job and is not yet able to help with all of our expenses.

The biggest obstacle we face right now is the cost of renting a home. We need help covering the security deposit, the first month’s rent, and the basic expenses of moving into a new place.

Our goal is to raise 10,000 PLN, which will allow us to rent a small apartment and begin rebuilding our lives.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. But as a mother, I must put my pride aside to protect my son and give him the stability every child deserves.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to a safe home and a new beginning. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our story would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity give us hope that we can finally build a peaceful future.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Angela



