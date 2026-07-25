Help me remove the box from my head and finally be

I just want to leave without a box on my head. I've spent years dreaming of finally feeling at home in my own reflection





My dream is simple: to have a softer more feminine face that matches the baby boy aesthetic I've always loved and wanted to express





This journey is about becoming the version of myself I've carried in my heart for so long Every bit of support brings me one step closer Thank you for believing in me I am unemployed and my father's salary is $100 barely enough to last us the month