Help me relocate due to sleep abuse, intimidation

I reside in Portugal, and since 2016, I have been subjected to intentional sleep deprivation. Whenever I attempt to rest, or remain silent, impact noises are directed against the exterior structure of the house by unknown perpetrators. I use earplugs and earmuffs (become physically uncomfortable over time). I am forced to sleep in different areas of the house and frequently change locations. Acoustic insulation has proven ineffective. The adjoining neighbors also engage in disturbing behavior.

After being awakened one or several times, I enter a state of hyper vigilance and am unable to fall asleep again. Despite exhaustion, I fear lying down. My sleep has become fragmented, interrupted, and startled. At times, I have remained awake for more than 24 consecutive hours, including several days in succession without proper rest. My circadian rhythm is completely disrupted. I feel unsafe, intimidated, and lost any sense of peace or home. These criminals dictate when and how I sleep, leaving me feeling like a prisoner.

Since 2017, I began struggling with insomnia. Since 2022, I have experienced daily vivid and distressing dreams related to the same recurring themes: being prevented from sleeping, confusion, dementia, abuse, homelessness and humiliation.

In 2017, eggs were thrown against the walls and roof of the house, chains on the gates were cut, and stones were placed in front of a patio-facing door, causing me to fall and fracture a toe.

I also experienced premature menopause and elevated cortisol levels, which I believe are consequences of the prolonged sleep deprivation, and subsequent stress.

I have been threatened and physically attacked. I am mocked and insulted. Strangers have passed by the residence making derogatory remarks, and some stand in front of the house to intimidate me. I have become a “pushing bag”.

I have made the decision to discontinue my use of social media.

I have exhausted all legal and judicial avenues. After many years, I have concluded that both the Prosecution and the Police treat my complaints as insignificant and have shown no genuine interest in stopping this ongoing harm to my physical and mental health. No lawyer can overcome this institutional barrier. Without influence or connections, I have no effective rights.

Throughout the proceedings, I repeatedly submitted requests for investigation to both the Police (who merely forwarded to the court) and the Prosecution in an effort to identify the perpetrators responsible for the impacts directed against the exterior structure of the house. The conduct has continued without sanction. This crime was omitted during the inquiry and ignored in the dismissal ruling, as though it never existed.

Since 2017, I have submitted numerous audiovisual recordings to the court, including files specifically identifying the timing and occurrence of the noises in each recording. The recordings were never viewed by the Prosecution and were likewise omitted from the dismissal ruling.

In the final case, only days after a DVD was appended to the proceedings, demonstrating that the impact noises recorded outside the house coincided with those captured inside, the Prosecution swiftly closed the case. The ruling vaguely referenced “requests for investigation” while omitting any mention of the recordings or the substance of my complaint.

The ruling also omitted and ignored the findings of a 24-hour EEG examination, which I paid for out of my own savings, since I can´t afford medical insurance. The medical report confirmed “circadian alteration of wake/sleep with difficulty maintaining sleep and wakefulness for long periods,” as well as neurological changes during N1 sleep, specifically “slow and paroxysmal activity in the left temporal region during drowsiness and of scarce incidence in superficial sleep.” I have the full exam. The uploaded photo shows the conclusion of the medical report, which is written in Portuguese.

Also ignored my mother’s notarized declaration confirming that she witnessed hundreds of audiovisual recordings documenting my awakenings and inability to fall asleep due to impact noises.

By omitting my complaint, and therefore avoiding any decision, the Prosecution effectively shields itself from accountability for any wrongdoing.

I have invoices of products related to sleep medication, as well as emotional, anxiety, neurological, and cardiovascular conditions. There is no effective medical treatment, because the cause is environmental.

I am being forced to leave and relocate far from populated areas in search of safety, isolation, and rest. I respectfully request donations because I do not have the financial means to rebuild my life and recover from years of severe sleep deprivation and psychological distress.

Thank you for the time and consideration you may give to my case.