Help Me Relocate And Get Back on My Feet

I left my job of 29 years due to health reasons. While I'm waiting for my disability application to be approved, which, like most government processes, takes time, I'm facing foreclosure on my home. My ex left over a year ago, and I haven't been able to keep up with the payments on my own.





I need to relocate to something I can afford, but my vehicle is broken down, which limits my options for work right now. I'm seeking less physical employment behind a desk, though my 29-year skill set is in the produce industry. I'm also attempting to go back to school through a scholarship at WGU, which I hope will open new doors.





I've always been the one to give and help others. Now I'm reaching out and asking for yours. Your support would mean so much as I work through this season. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with me.