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Help Me Regain My Life Through Mayo Clinic Therapy

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Taylor

Help Me Regain My Life Through Mayo Clinic Therapy

Help Me Regain My Life Through Mayo Clinic Therapy

My name is Jennifer, and I am asking for help during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

For years, my husband and I worked together as a Class A CDL trucking team. We spent years traveling the country side by side, working hard to provide for our family. After suffering from chronic tailbone pain for several years, I underwent a complete coccygectomy (tailbone removal surgery) in hopes of finally finding relief and getting my life back.

Unfortunately, my recovery has not gone as expected.

Since the surgery, I have struggled with chronic pain, nerve sensations, severe sleep disruption, anxiety, and symptoms that have significantly affected my daily life. Tasks that once seemed simple now require tremendous effort. Because of these ongoing health challenges, I have been unable to return to work and have spent months searching for answers and effective treatment.

With me unable to drive, my husband has had to continue trucking alone after years of us working as a team. While he has done everything he can to keep us moving forward financially, losing half of our household income has placed a tremendous strain on us. Like many families facing unexpected medical challenges, we have found ourselves trying to balance medical expenses, everyday bills, and the uncertainty that comes with a long recovery.

After numerous appointments, tests, therapies, and specialists, I have been accepted into a three-week intensive therapy program at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. This program offers hope that I may finally begin to break the cycle of pain and regain my quality of life.

The challenge is not only getting there but also covering the costs associated with the program.

Mayo Clinic is approximately 175 miles round trip from my home each day. The three-week program requires daily attendance, making transportation expenses significant. Because I have a dog that depends on me, staying in a traditional hotel is not ideal, and I am hoping to stay in an Airbnb closer to the clinic to reduce the physical strain and expense of daily travel.

In addition, an important group therapy component of the program is not covered by my insurance. While I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate in this treatment, the out-of-pocket cost of the required group therapy sessions creates another financial hurdle during a time when our family is already struggling with the loss of my income.

Funds raised will help cover:

  1. Required group therapy expenses not covered by insurance
  2. Airbnb or temporary lodging near Mayo Clinic
  3. Fuel and transportation costs
  4. Meals during treatment
  5. Other treatment-related expenses

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always believed in working hard and taking care of my family. But after months of pain, uncertainty, and setbacks, I am holding on to hope that this program can help me regain my health, independence, and ability to return to work and the life I once knew.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this fundraiser are just as meaningful and appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me on this journey toward healing.

With gratitude,

Jennifer

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