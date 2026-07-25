Help me regain my freedom and get back home. My name is Grigore Marius Alexandru. Since January 2026, I have been involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital. I am currently trying, through legal means, to get a decision about my situation because I don’t want this hospitalization to be extended indefinitely without a clear resolution. I urgently need support to hire a lawyer who can represent me and defend my rights in front of the authorities and courts. Unfortunately, I no longer have anyone who can help or financially support me. I want to be able to return home and resume my life under normal conditions. I’m afraid that without proper legal representation, my situation could continue to be delayed or I could be transferred to a residential center against my will. Any funds raised will be used exclusively for: · paying a lawyer’s fees; · court and administrative expenses; · obtaining the necessary documents for my defense; · transportation and other expenses related to legal proceedings. Any donation, no matter the amount, helps me support my right to defense and try to achieve a legal and fair solution for my situation. If you can't donate, please share this campaign. Even this gesture can help me a lot. Thank you all for your support, trust, and solidarity.