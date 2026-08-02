Help Minister Recover My Repossessed Vehicle

My car was repossessed this week, and I need it back urgently. I just started a new job as a van driver helping homeless families, and I don't have transportation to get to work without my vehicle. I'm also a minister and need transportation to do my God-ordained assignment.





This past year has been incredibly difficult with endless spiritual attacks. I've faced job loss, eviction notices due to late rent, health challenges, and the loss of my best friend. When I had to return my best friend's car that was lent to me, the Lord blessed me with this new vehicle last October, and now I'm trusting He will make a way through this too.





I'm raising $3,500 to recover my car so I can keep this job and continue serving others. Any amount you are able to give will be deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time. (I will need the reinstatement funds by Aug 13 to avoid my new vehicle from going to auction to get sold).