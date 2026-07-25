Emergency: for medical reports and medical support

My dear friend Fatima is facing every parent's worst nightmare. Her little boy, who is just 4.5 years old, is suffering from severe health issues, but doctors cannot begin life-saving treatment without a series of critical medical diagnoses and tests.The required medical tests and specialist consultations are incredibly expensive, and the family has completely exhausted their savings just trying to manage his symptoms. Without these tests, we cannot find out exactly what is wrong or how to treat him. Time is running out, and we need our community's help to give this little boy a fighting chance.Every single rupee raised will go directly toward paying for his diagnostic tests and hospital laboratory bills.

You can send her directly via National bank of Pakistan account.

IBAN: PK83NBPA0274004181521602

If you cannot donate, please pray for his recovery and SHARE this post. Your single share could reach someone who can help save his life.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.#MedicalFundraiser #HelpSaveALife #KarachiHealth #CrowdfundingPakistan #ChildHealthcare