Help Me Recover: Medical Care and Home Repairs

I'm raising funds to help me through a difficult time. I've undergone breast cancer surgery and radiation treatment, and my recovery continues to be challenging. I still need additional surgeries, but the facilities require payment upfront before they can proceed.





Although I have health insurance, it doesn't cover everything. Beyond my medical needs, I also need several essential home repairs, a new roof, cement step replacement, a door frame repair, plumbing work, and other fixes that can't wait.





I'm setting my pride aside to ask for help. Your support would mean so much to me as I focus on my recovery and getting my home back in order. Thank you for standing with me.