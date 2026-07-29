Help me recover I got beaten by my employers men

My name is Paul Vicent P Cabahug from the Pholippines, and I am asking for help after suffering a serious physical assault in Hungary.

I was attacked by three men and badly beaten. I lost consciousness and had to receive emergency medical treatment. I was taken to the hospital with injuries to my head and body, and I am still recovering physically and emotionally.

The injuries left me unable to work normally, and I am struggling with:

Medical expenses

Medication and recovery costs

Daily living expenses

Lost income while recovering

Possible legal and transportation costs

I have attached photos from the incident and hospital treatment to show the seriousness of what happened.

This has completely disrupted my life, and I am trying to recover safely and regain stability. Any support — whether donations or sharing this fundraiser — would mean a lot to me.

Thank you to everyone who helps.