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Help me recover funds stolen by a fake investment

Goal€4,027 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byLuc Van Mulders

Fundraiser funds will be received by Luc Van Mulders

Help me recover funds stolen by a fake investment

Help me recover funds stolen by a fake investment scam to buy sandals for underprivileged children.


Hello, my name is Luc and I live in Portugal. I am retired and I spend my time making small wooden earring displays to earn a little extra money. My goal was simple: use that money, plus my savings, to buy flip-flops for underprivileged children.


Between June and July 2026, I was contacted on Telegram by people pretending to represent "Booking.com". They told me I could earn €5 per day by clicking “heart” buttons on hotel links to help promote them. After one day, they said I could “invest” my earnings in something called BIDCOMS on the stock market, with guaranteed profits.


It started small: €10, €30, €50, €80... and then grew to hundreds and thousands. They told me I had to invest 3 times to increase the amount. I invested a total of €2,740 from my savings, plus more. They showed me fake profits and told me I now had $4,027 USDT available.


On July 6th, 2026, I tried to withdraw that money to my bank account. The money never arrived. It disappeared. My bank confirmed it was a scam.


Now I have lost everything. The scammers refuse to return my money or the “profits”.


I am asking for help to recover at least 95% of the $4,027 USDT that was stolen. 5% will go to platform fees. If I recover the funds, I will use them to buy sandals for children in need, just as I planned, and to continue making my wooden displays to support them.


Thank you for reading my story and for any help you can give. Every share and every donation brings me one step closer to helping those children and to justice.


With gratitude,

Luc van Mulders

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