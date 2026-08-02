Help Me Recover From Years of Hardship

Since my mobile home burnt down in 2018, I've been working to rebuild. I was barely able to gather enough money to get off the streets, and it's been a long road ever since.





Right now, I'm behind on my bills and haven't been able to catch up for a couple of months. The weight of that debt is overwhelming, and I need help to get back on solid ground.





I'm raising money to cover what I owe and start fresh. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward stability. Thank you for standing with me.