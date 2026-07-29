Help Me Recover from Unexpected Expenses

A series of unexpected financial challenges have recently put me "behind the 8 ball.

Higher-than-expected federal taxes, ongoing medical bills, and a change in the timing of my monthly check have all hit at once. On top of that, rising gas prices and an overdue truck insurance payment have made it even harder to keep up. What might have been manageable one-at-a-time has, unfortunately, added up all at once.





Altogether, I’m trying to cover about $5,500 in expenses so I can get back on stable ground.





I’ve been trying best to stay on top of my responsibilities and live within my means, but this situation has stretched me further than I can manage alone—especially living on what is basically a fixed income.





Any support—no matter the amount—will go directly toward catching up on these urgent expenses and helping me move forward without falling further behind. If you’re not able to give, the gift of your prayers is even more important.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help you can offer. It truly means more than I can say.