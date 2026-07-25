Help Me Recover from Overwhelming Medical Debt

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but I'm at a point where I can't do this alone.

Recently, my son had surgery, and while I would do anything for his health and well-being, the medical expenses have left me in a difficult financial position. Even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs have added up quickly and set me back financially in ways I never expected.

I am currently employed and work hard to support my family, but despite my best efforts, I can't keep up with the mounting debt. Between my son's medical bills, my student loans, and high-interest credit card balances that I've relied on to make ends meet, I'm struggling to get ahead.

My immediate goal is to pay down the medical bills so I can stop falling further behind and begin tackling my other debts. Reducing this financial burden would allow me to focus on rebuilding my family's financial stability instead of constantly trying to catch up.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than I can express. If donating isn't possible, sharing this campaign with others would be just as appreciated. Every contribution and every share brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer. My family and I are truly grateful.