Help me recover from hardship and remain housed.

I’ve been a victim of targeting for eighteen years of my life and have always remained pretty self sufficient until multiple incidences occurred. I have found out that certain family members have been orchestrating targeting behind the scenes with other savvy individuals to deflect from their part in criminal activity. This group has stalked me defamed my name, ran romantic partners away, and now sabotaged my vehicle past repair which has left me without transportation. I have been unable to find a job within walking distance at this time and have fallen behind on my bills. This money will help me stay housed with my animals, dog (11) cat (5) because they’re the only family I have so I know any thing to give me a bit of hope will help until I can get back to being self sufficient. Thank you for your support and prayers as well! Anything helps!