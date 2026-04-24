Help Me recover from Hamstring tear!

On Mother's Day, during my Mother's Day cookout held in honor of my daughters and me. I was taking a step off my back porch, chasing after my two-year-old grandson, and felt a quiver...then a pop...then mind-numbing searing pain. After a visit to the ER, two MRIs, six x-rays, and about 14 hrs in the ER, It was discovered I have torn my hamstring right off the bone. Two out of three tendons are torn in there, and IT HURTS!! I found a doctor willing to do the surgery, but I have yet to meet my deductible, which is 7k. As a family we still have about 2800 left until the deductible is met. The deductible being met is the difference in each PT appointment being $19 or $95. Before my accident I worked part-time at my church as the hospitality coordinator and part-time as a private caregiver to a beautiful older woman. This injury has laid me flat on my behind, and I have not been able to return to work yet. I am also a full-time student at Southeastern University at Turning Point Church. I work, and I work hard when I am able. This has been super hard and very humbling to have to ask for help at all. Two years ago I was 327 pounds; today I weigh 187, and staying active is soooo very important to me. Until I get this fixed, I am forced to sit and be still, and I HATE IT! Please help me raise the funds so I can get back to my life. Thank you for helping, and I will pay it forward one day when I am able!