Help Me Recover From a PayPal Chargeback Issue

Hello everyone,

I’ve been working as a freelancer since 2024 for a client who paid me monthly at first. Later on, the payments started getting delayed, but I stayed patient because I understood that my boss was already old and managing staff expenses as well. I continued working honestly and doing my best.

By December 2025, I finally asked for my unpaid 3 months salary, and he eventually sent the payment through PayPal. But in March, I decided to leave the job because the delayed salaries became too difficult for me financially.

Then in April, I suddenly received a message from PayPal saying a charge back had been filed against the payment I received. Now my PayPal account is negative ₱38,000+, and I cannot properly use my PayPal account until the balance is paid.

This has affected my ability to continue freelancing and finding online work. I’ve been trying hard to look for jobs and earn money, but it’s been very difficult.

I’m humbly asking for any help, support, or even just sharing this fundraiser. Every small amount means a lot to me and will help me recover so I can work again and continue supporting myself and my family.

Thank you so much for reading my story and for any kindness you can give.