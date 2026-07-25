Help Me Recover From a Lost Bag and Keep My Job

Hello, my name is Tanvir Ahammad, and I work for a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Bangladesh.

A few days ago, during heavy rain, I accidentally lost my bag. Inside it was approximately 150,000 Bangladeshi Taka, which was entrusted to me for work-related responsibilities. Despite searching extensively and asking for help, I have been unable to recover the bag.

This loss has placed me in an extremely difficult financial situation. I have already borrowed money from relatives and friends, but it is still not enough to cover the amount. I am deeply worried because I may lose my job if I cannot repay the missing funds.

I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, will help me recover this loss, protect my job, and support my family during this difficult time.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more to me than words can express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can provide. May God bless you and your family.