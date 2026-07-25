Help Me Recover From a Kidney Disease Flare-Up

Hello, my name is Anne Tidwell, and I am asking for help as I recover from a serious flare-up of kidney disease.

This unexpected health setback has required medical appointments, testing, treatment, medications, and time away from my normal responsibilities. Right now, my main focus must be following my doctors’ instructions, getting the rest I need, and allowing my body time to heal. Unfortunately, the financial burden has continued to grow while I have been recovering.

The funds raised through this campaign will help cover medical bills, prescription costs, travel to and from appointments, treatment-related expenses, and essential household bills during my recovery. Having this support would allow me to concentrate on improving my health without the constant worry of how these necessary expenses will be paid.

Asking for help is not easy for me, but this illness has placed me in a position where I cannot manage everything alone. Any donation, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help provide stability during this difficult time.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, or community would also be a tremendous blessing. Your prayers, encouragement, kindness, and support mean more to me than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through this season of recovery. I am deeply grateful for every donation, share, prayer, and message of encouragement.

Donations will be used for:

Medical bills and doctor visits Prescription medications Travel and transportation for treatment Treatment-related expenses Essential household bills during recovery

Thank you for standing beside me as I work toward healing and better health.



