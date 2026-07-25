Help Me Recover and Reunite With My Children

On June 16th, my life changed in an instant.

I was picking up my children from Vacation Bible School when I was suddenly overcome with excruciating pain in my abdomen. Within a short time, my stomach became so swollen that I looked nearly 10 months pregnant. As I was driving away from the church, I began sweating profusely and knew something was terribly wrong.

I pulled over to the side of the road, turned on my hazard lights, and prayed for help. An ambulance was called, and during the ride to the hospital, my condition became critical. I went into shock multiple times on the way there.

After arriving at the hospital, doctors quickly realized I needed emergency surgery. Around 4:30 that morning, I was taken into the operating room. Nearly 14 hours later, I finally woke up to learn how serious the situation had been.

My bowels had become twisted, cutting off the blood flow they desperately needed. Doctors told me that without immediate intervention, my bowel could have ruptured, leading to life-threatening complications. By God's grace, they were able to perform the surgery in time and save my life.

While I am incredibly thankful to be here today, my recovery journey is just beginning. My doctors expect me to be out of work for 8 to 12 weeks while my body heals. During this time, I am facing mounting medical expenses, including prescriptions, copays, and other costs associated with my recovery. At the same time, I will be without the income I normally rely on to support myself and my family.

One of the hardest parts of this experience has been being separated from my children. Because I am currently unable to care for them the way they need, my family lovingly took them to Pennsylvania to ensure they are safe and cared for while I recover. My hope is to be able to travel to Pennsylvania and bring my children home as soon as I am physically able.

I am asking for help raising $2,000 to assist with medical expenses, lost income, and the travel costs needed to reunite with my children. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help lift some of the financial burden during this difficult season.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers. God has already carried me through a terrifying medical emergency, and I trust Him to continue guiding me through recovery. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, prayers, and generosity. Your help means more than words can express.





With gratitude and faith,

Mel