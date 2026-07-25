GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Recover and Reunite With My Children

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,250 USD

Fundraiser created byMelanie Ebig

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melanie Ebig

Help Me Recover and Reunite With My Children

On June 16th, my life changed in an instant.

I was picking up my children from Vacation Bible School when I was suddenly overcome with excruciating pain in my abdomen. Within a short time, my stomach became so swollen that I looked nearly 10 months pregnant. As I was driving away from the church, I began sweating profusely and knew something was terribly wrong.

I pulled over to the side of the road, turned on my hazard lights, and prayed for help. An ambulance was called, and during the ride to the hospital, my condition became critical. I went into shock multiple times on the way there.

After arriving at the hospital, doctors quickly realized I needed emergency surgery. Around 4:30 that morning, I was taken into the operating room. Nearly 14 hours later, I finally woke up to learn how serious the situation had been.

My bowels had become twisted, cutting off the blood flow they desperately needed. Doctors told me that without immediate intervention, my bowel could have ruptured, leading to life-threatening complications. By God's grace, they were able to perform the surgery in time and save my life.

While I am incredibly thankful to be here today, my recovery journey is just beginning. My doctors expect me to be out of work for 8 to 12 weeks while my body heals. During this time, I am facing mounting medical expenses, including prescriptions, copays, and other costs associated with my recovery. At the same time, I will be without the income I normally rely on to support myself and my family.

One of the hardest parts of this experience has been being separated from my children. Because I am currently unable to care for them the way they need, my family lovingly took them to Pennsylvania to ensure they are safe and cared for while I recover. My hope is to be able to travel to Pennsylvania and bring my children home as soon as I am physically able.

I am asking for help raising $2,000 to assist with medical expenses, lost income, and the travel costs needed to reunite with my children. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help lift some of the financial burden during this difficult season.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers. God has already carried me through a terrifying medical emergency, and I trust Him to continue guiding me through recovery. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, prayers, and generosity. Your help means more than words can express.


With gratitude and faith,

Mel

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve