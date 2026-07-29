Help Me Recover and Reunite My Family

Hello, my name is Ilya.

I came to the United States from Russia hoping to build a safe future for my family. I work as an electrician and also perform as a DJ.

For the past year and a half, I have been raising my 8-year-old son alone after my wife was deported during our asylum process. I have been doing my best to work and care for my child on my own.

We spend a lot of time together, and one of our favorite things is riding bicycles in the mountains of Arizona. Unfortunately, during one of these rides, I suffered a serious leg injury in a bicycle accident and was hospitalized.

At the time, I did not have health insurance, and now I am facing significant medical bills that I cannot afford. We were already preparing for a difficult transition to reunite our family, and this situation has made it even harder.

I am asking for your help to cover medical expenses so I can recover, return to work, care for my son, and continue working toward reuniting our family.

Any support, even the smallest amount, means a lot. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would help greatly.

Thank you for your kindness and support.



















