Help Me Recover After Being Robbed and Assaulted W

Help Me Rebuild After Being Robbed While Serving My Community

My name is LaShawn S. Butler, and I'm asking for your help after experiencing a traumatic event that has left me emotionally and financially shaken.

I have always believed in giving back to my community. Recently, I was out providing food to people in need. Some of the people I was serving were homeless, while others were simply members of the community who needed a meal. My goal was simple—to help others.

Afterward, while I was on my way to deposit $400 at the bank, I was robbed and assaulted. The money I was carrying was stolen, turning a day of service into one of the most difficult experiences of my life.

The financial loss has created a significant hardship, but the emotional impact has been just as great. Even so, I don't want this experience to take away my desire to serve my community or stop me from helping others in the future.

Today, I'm humbly asking for your support. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me recover from this unexpected loss and cover essential expenses as I rebuild. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your encouragement. Your support gives me hope that even after something so painful, compassion and community can still prevail.

With gratitude,

LaShawn S. Butler