Help Me Recover After a Workplace Acceident

Hello everyone

My name is Norbert Olah and I never imagined I would be in a position where I would

need to ask for help.

Recently, I suffered a serious workplace accident in the UK that left me unable to work.

Since the accident,my life has changed completely.Because of my injuries, I currently have no income and I am struggling to cover basic living costs while trying to cover.

At the moment, I am facing difficulties paying for rent, food, Bills, transport to medical appointments, and everyday essentials. I am doing everything I can to get back on my feet but recovery takes time, and right now I need support to get through this difficult period.

I am not someone who usually asks for help, but circumstances have left me with very few options. Any contribution, no matter how small would mean more than words can express. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would help tremendously.

Thank You from the bottomof my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give.

NORBERT OLAH