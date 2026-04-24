Help Me Recover After a Tricycle Accident

My name is [Victor James peter], and I am a tricycle rider in Nigeria. I do not own the tricycle I ride; I work by riding someone else's tricycle to earn a living.

About three weeks ago, I had an accident while working. I suffered a serious wound on my leg, and I am still recovering. Because of my injury, I have not been able to work properly or earn money.

Before the accident, I had saved money to pay my house rent, but I had to use the money for hospital treatment and other expenses after the accident. I eventually had to leave the clinic because I could no longer afford to continue my treatment.

I am currently at home and still need medication and wound care. I hired a nurse to help clean and care for my wound. The total cost was ₦40,000. Because I did not have the money at once, I borrowed small amounts from people and paid gradually. I have managed to pay ₦23,000, but I still owe the nurse ₦17,000.

My urgent needs are ₦60,000 for rent, about ₦15,000 for medication, ₦17,000 to complete the nurse's payment, and money for food and basic necessities while I recover. At the moment, even feeding myself has become very difficult because I cannot work.

I am not asking for luxury. I am simply asking for help to survive, continue caring for my injury, buy the medication I need, pay my rent, and have food while I recover. As soon as I am physically able to work again, I am ready to return to work and support myself.

Any amount, no matter how small, will make a real difference in my life. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others who may be able to help.

Thank you for reading my story and for any kindness and support you can give me.