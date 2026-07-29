Help Me Recover After a Serious Car Accident

Hello everyone,

On Thursday night, I was involved in a serious car accident that could have easily taken my life. While I am grateful to be here today, I suffered injuries that have left me needing extensive dental treatment.

Unfortunately, the accident caused significant damage to my teeth, and the cost of repairs is more than I can afford on my own. I am raising funds to help cover dental procedures, follow-up appointments, transportation to medical visits, and other recovery-related expenses.

My goal is to raise between $3,500 and $5,000 to help me get the treatment I need and begin moving forward after this unexpected event.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to me. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Travis