Help Me Recover After a Scam

Hello,

My name is Anna ,and I recently moved to a new country to start a new chapter of my life.

Like many people who move abroad, I spent a large part of my savings on rent, a security deposit, transportation, and everything needed to settle into a new home.

On the first day of this month, I received my salary of $2,800. My employer pays me in USDT, so I needed to exchange it into cash to pay for rent and everyday living expenses.

Since I had just moved, I didn’t know anyone who could recommend a trusted exchange service. I searched on my own and found what I believed was a legitimate service. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a scam.

As a result, $2,000 of my salary was stolen.

This money wasn’t extra savings or money I could afford to lose. It was income I depended on while starting my new life in a new country.

I am continuing to work and rebuild my finances, but recovering such a significant loss will take time.

If you choose to support me, even with a small donation, I will be truly grateful. Every contribution will help me cover my essential living expenses while I recover from this unexpected setback.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you choose to show.