Help Me Recover After a Medical Crisis

I have cystic fibrosis, a lifelong genetic disease that requires constant medical care. Recently, I was hospitalized with pneumonia, sepsis, and a Salmonella infection. What started as a serious illness quickly became a life-threatening medical emergency that kept me in the hospital and away from work.

Because of my hospitalization, I lost my job and my only source of income. While I’m focused on recovering and getting healthy again, the bills haven’t stopped. Rent, utilities, food, transportation, medical expenses, and everyday living costs continue to pile up, and I’m doing everything I can to avoid falling further behind.

I’m also a college student working toward my degree so I can build a stable future despite living with cystic fibrosis. This setback has made that goal much more difficult, but I haven’t given up.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help me stay afloat while I recover and search for new employment. If you’re not in a position to give, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can offer. Every contribution will go toward helping me cover essential living expenses and continue moving forward during this difficult time.



