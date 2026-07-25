Help Me Recover After a Car Accident

Life can change in a single moment.

A driver who had reportedly been driving recklessly crashed into my car, turning my life upside down. The impact left me with a concussion, whiplash, and injuries that have made it impossible for me to work while I recover.

For years, my 16-year-old child and I have been fighting to overcome homelessness and rebuild our lives after financial abuse and other hardships. We were already living on the edge financially, and this accident has pushed us into an even more difficult situation.

Because Idaho does not provide short-term disability benefits, losing my ability to work has meant losing the income I depended on to survive. The bills haven’t stopped. Rent, food, transportation, medical expenses, and everyday necessities continue to pile up while I’m trying to heal.

Asking for help has never been easy for me. I’ve spent years doing everything I could to keep going, no matter how difficult things became. Today, I’m asking because I simply can’t do this alone.

Your donation will help with:

Housing and basic living expenses while I recover. Medical costs and treatments related to my injuries. Transportation and other essential expenses. Giving my child and me the stability we desperately need during this difficult time.

If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser is one of the greatest gifts you can give us. Every share gives our story a chance to reach someone who may be able to help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story, for caring, and for helping us believe that even after life’s hardest moments, kindness still exists.

Every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement brings us one step closer to healing and a fresh start.



