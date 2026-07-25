Help Me Receive Urgent Medical Care for my spine condition





My name is Angel and today I am humbly asking for your help.

In 2019, I was diagnosed with a severe L4-L5 disc bulge that compressed the nerves in my lower back. The pain became so severe that I had to undergo spinal surgery. It was one of the most difficult periods of my life, but after the operation, I slowly recovered and was able to walk again and continue living my life.

Sadly, the pain has returned.

Over the past weeks, my lower back has become increasingly painful, making it difficult to sit, stand, walk, or carry out normal daily activities. Every day, I worry that my condition may be worsening. I urgently need to return to the specialists who treated me so they can examine my spine, perform the necessary tests, and determine the right treatment before the problem becomes more serious.

What makes this situation even more difficult is that I recently gave birth to a beautiful baby who is now only 4 months old. As a mother, I want to provide the love, care, and attention my child deserves, but the constant pain in my back has made even simple tasks challenging. There are days when lifting, carrying, and caring for my baby becomes extremely difficult because of the pain I am experiencing.

The cost of getting the care I need is beyond what I can afford.

I am trying to raise USD $3,700, which will cover:

• $1,200 for a round-trip airline ticket to reach the hospital.

• $2,500 for my medical review, specialist consultations, MRI and other diagnostic tests, and any immediate treatment that may be required.

Asking for help is not easy. I have always hoped to handle my challenges on my own, but today I simply cannot. Without this medical review, I risk living with increasing pain and uncertainty about what is happening with my spine.

I am reaching out to kind-hearted people who may be willing to help me get the urgent medical attention I need so that I can continue caring for my baby and building a healthy future for my family.

Every donation, whether large or small, brings me closer to receiving the urgent medical care I desperately need. If you are unable to give, sharing my campaign with others would mean just as much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, your prayers and your support during this difficult time. Your generosity gives me hope that I can receive the care I need, find relief from this pain and be the mother my little baby needs me to be.

Goal: USD $3,700

Every contribution brings me one step closer to getting the urgent medical care that could change my future.