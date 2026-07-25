Help Me Rebuild What God Is Restoring

If you’ve followed my journey over the past year, you know it has been one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

At times, I have felt like Job. I’ve experienced deep loss, walked through separation, watched relationships with people I love become strained, stepped away from public ministry, and faced financial challenges unlike anything I’ve experienced before. Some of these hardships came through the storms of life. Others were the painful consequences of my own decisions.

But through it all, one thing has never changed:

God has remained faithful.

His mercy has carried me. His grace has sustained me. His presence has never left me.

This season has not been wasted. It has been a season of refining, healing, counseling, mentoring, accountability, and restoration. I’m deeply grateful for the pastors, overseers, mentors, friends, and supporters who refused to give up on me. They reminded me that failure is never the end of the story when God is the Author.

While I continue to believe God is able to restore every broken place—including my family—I’ve also sensed Him calling me to rise again and faithfully fulfill the assignment He placed on my life.

Interestingly, the name René means reborn, renewed, and resurrected.

I believe that’s exactly what God is doing.

This isn’t about returning to who I was.

It’s about becoming the man God has been shaping me to be—more humble, more submitted, more teachable, more compassionate, and more dependent on the Holy Spirit than ever before.

The anointing of God never left. Even during my hardest days, I continued to share prophetic encouragement online, praying for people and pointing them toward Jesus. But now I believe the Lord is opening a new chapter.

I’m stepping forward with greater integrity, greater wisdom, and a deeper love for people than I’ve ever had before.

Today I’m inviting you to help me rebuild.

Our Vision

My goal is to raise $100,000 to relaunch René Picota Ministries and establish a strong foundation for the years ahead.

Your partnership will help us:

Expand digital evangelism through social media and online outreach. Host revival gatherings and ministry events. Establish a new ministry headquarters. Build a small ministry team to help serve people with excellence. Launch an online school to equip believers in prophetic ministry, evangelism, leadership, and spiritual growth. Develop coaching and mentoring programs that raise up healthy, Spirit-filled leaders. Plant, equip, and oversee a growing network of 50–100 Firestarter Home Churches across America.

Everything we do has one purpose:

To make disciples who genuinely follow Jesus—not simply admirers of Him.

For me, evangelism has never been about convincing someone to repeat a prayer.

It’s about loving people so authentically that they begin asking why—and then introducing them to the hope, healing, and salvation found only in Jesus Christ.

I believe our generation is hungry for authentic Christianity, healthy leadership, and the power of the Holy Spirit.

I want to help answer that hunger.

I come before you today not as a perfect man, but as a humbled one—a man under spiritual authority, committed to continual growth, accountability, and obedience to Christ.

I believe my greatest ministry is still ahead of me.

Isaiah declares that God gives “beauty for ashes.” I believe He is doing exactly that.

Thank you for believing in redemption.

Thank you for believing that God still restores broken lives.

Thank you for your prayers, your friendship, and your generosity.

If this vision resonates with you, I would be honored if you would prayerfully consider becoming a financial partner. Every gift—large or small—helps us proclaim the Gospel, equip believers, and reach people with the hope of Jesus Christ.

Together, we can see lives transformed, communities awakened, and revival spread throughout the nations.

The ashes are not the end of the story.

Resurrection always has the final word.