Help Me Rebuild Through Fish Farming

My name is Lepe Adeleke, 52 years old and I am from Nigeria. I am asking for your support as I work to rebuild my life through honest work and entrepreneurship.





Over the past few years, I have faced significant personal and financial challenges that left me starting over. Despite these setbacks, I have not given up. I have continued learning new skills, applying for remote work opportunities, and planning a sustainable fish farming business that can provide a stable income for my family.





My goal is to establish a fish farm that will create a reliable source of food and income. The funds raised will be used to construct fish ponds, purchase fingerlings, buy fish feed, install a reliable water supply, obtain essential equipment, and cover the initial operating costs. Part of the funds will also help me acquire the tools I need to continue working online and rebuilding my small business.





I am not asking for a handout to live on. I am asking for a chance to build a future through hard work. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me move closer to becoming financially independent and supporting my family with dignity.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express. May God bless you for helping me take this new step forward.





Thanks 🙏