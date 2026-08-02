Help Me Rebuild MyKGShop & My Family'

Hello,

My name is Rahmat Ullah, and I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to read my story.

A few years ago, I started building Kishoreganj Shop (MyKGShop) with the dream of making local shopping easier by connecting customers with trusted businesses in my community. Unfortunately, due to financial difficulties and business setbacks, I lost more than 600,000 BDT and was left with a significant amount of debt.

Since then, I have been doing everything I can to recover, but the burden has become overwhelming. I am also a husband and the father of a one-year-old daughter, and my greatest hope is to provide my family with a stable future.

Today, I am asking for your support to help me repay part of my debt and restart MyKGShop. My goal is to rebuild a sustainable business that will allow me to earn an honest income, support my family, and create opportunities to serve my local community once again.

Every donation, no matter how small, will help me move one step closer to rebuilding my life. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would also make a meaningful difference.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support gives my family hope for a fresh start.

May Allah bless you with health, happiness, and abundant rewards for your compassion.