Help me rebuild myfuture after an academic setback

Hello, My name is Charlesie. I am a 21-year-old student at Anambra State College of Nursing Sciences, Nkpor, where I am currently in my second year. I lost both of my parents while I was still young, and since then I have been raised by my guardians. I call them my parents because they have loved, sacrificed, and worked tirelessly to give me opportunities my biological parents no longer could. They struggle every day to provide for me, yet they never stopped believing in my future. I was expected to graduate this November. Unfortunately, after being academically demoted, everything changed. In my school, a demoted student must repeat the level and pay the required fees again. I was devastated. I couldn’t bring myself to immediately tell my guardians because I knew how hard they had already worked to keep me in school. In a moment of fear and desperation, I made a decision I now deeply regret. I borrowed money through loan apps and from a close friend to cover my school expenses while continuing to work as a ghostwriter to support myself. Today, I owe ₦99,000 to PalmPay, ₦28,000 to OPay, and ₦110,000 to a friend. The loan repayments are overdue, and the constant pressure has left me overwhelmed and struggling to find peace of mind. I take full responsibility for these decisions. I wasn’t thinking clearly during one of the darkest periods of my life, and now I am trying to recover from the consequences. This experience has also forced me to reflect on the future I truly want. Although I enrolled in nursing because it promised stability and was the path my guardians believed would give me a better life, music has always been my greatest passion. Since childhood, I have dreamed of becoming a singer and learning the saxophone. For years, I buried that dream because I wanted to make the people raising me proud. After everything I have gone through, I realized that while I deeply respect nursing, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life wondering what could have happened if I had pursued the gift I have carried since I was a child. That is why I hope to apply for the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) to study music. GKS is a fully funded scholarship, but applying is far from free. I still need to obtain my transcript, passport, authenticate and legalize my documents, and cover courier and application-related expenses. Right now, I simply cannot afford those costs because I am drowning in debt. I know some people may wonder why I still dream of GKS after everything that has happened. The answer is simple: this is my chance to rebuild my life. Clearing these debts would not only free me from overwhelming financial pressure but would also allow me to prepare an application that could completely change my future. Whether I am ultimately selected or not, I want the opportunity to try instead of living with regret for never taking the chance. I am also preparing to tell my guardians about my demotion. They deserve the truth, and I know that conversation will not be easy. However, I cannot ask them to carry the weight of these debts when they are already sacrificing so much just to support me. Today, I am humbly asking for your help. Your support will help me:

* Repay my outstanding debts. * Relieve the financial burden that has been affecting my mental well-being. * Prepare my GKS application by covering document processing and other essential application expenses. No donation is too small, and if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing my campaign would mean the world to me. Thank you for reading my story, believing in me, and giving me hope that this difficult chapter does not have to be the end of my dreams. Sharing my story publicly is not easy for me, but I have chosen to do so because I believe asking for help is better than giving up on my future





With gratitude,

Charlesie.





(The campaign images has the picture of my debt, I would have added my picture but the website only allows one image and I think evidence of my debt should be what’s up there, I have my image on uniform up on “crowdr”)

I also started a crowd fund me on “Crowdr”…It is still for the same goal. Only posted here to reach more audience. Once my goal is reached I would stop the fund me on both websites.

Thanks for your help.