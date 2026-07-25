Help Me Rebuild My Livelihood and Provide for My

My name is Brandon, and I'm reaching out because I need help replacing the one piece of equipment that allowed me to earn a living and support my family—a drone.

I live with schizophrenia. Thanks to treatment and staying committed to my medication, I've worked hard to build a stable life. One of the biggest challenges I face is working in traditional jobs that require constant interaction with large groups of people. Drone photography and videography gave me something I hadn't had in a long time: a way to work independently, use my skills, and earn an honest income.

My drone wasn't just a hobby—it was my business, my livelihood, and my future.

Unfortunately, after my drone crashed, it ended up in the hands of two people who refused to return it. Despite my efforts, I never got it back. In an instant, I lost the equipment that my business depended on.

Since then, I've been without work. Losing my income has affected every part of my life. Financially, I'm struggling. Emotionally and mentally, it's been incredibly difficult because I want nothing more than to stand on my own feet again.

Most importantly, I'm the father of an amazing 3-year-old son. Every parent wants to be able to provide for their child, and right now that's my greatest concern. I want to earn my living—not rely on handouts—but I can't do that without the tools my business requires.

I'm asking for help raising funds to replace my drone and get my business back up and running. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to working again, supporting my son, and continuing the life I've fought so hard to rebuild.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness gives me hope that I can get back to doing what I love—working honestly, supporting my son, and moving forward one flight at a time.