Help Me Rebuild My Livelihood

I am creating this fundraiser because my ability to earn a living and maintain stability has been deeply affected by experiences I have faced during service providing.





For years, I have dedicated myself to providing services to others while prioritizing safety, professionalism, and respect. Unfortunately, there have been situations where I my boundaries, safety, and livelihood were negatively impacted by people who misused the service, retaliated against me when I enforced safety standards, or spread harmful rumors and accusations about my character.





I have always believed that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I also believe that service providers have the right to create safe environments and make decisions when they feel a situation may put themselves or others at risk. Setting boundaries and refusing service when necessary is about protecting safety and maintaining a professional environment; not discrimination or mistreating others.





I have also been affected by the broader way society currently view men because of the actions of individuals who commit serious crimes. I want to be clear: I have never harmed anyone, abused anyone, or acted inappropriately toward anyone. I have spent my life trying to be respectful, responsible, and focused on building a better future.





Despite my efforts, I have experienced significant personal and professional difficulties, including harassment, unwanted attention in public spaces, and situations that have made it increasingly difficult to feel secure while providing a service and handling everyday responsibilities. These experiences have affected my ability to focus on earning income, maintaining stability, and moving forward.





My main priority has always been safety—for myself and for consumers. I have worked hard to continue providing a valuable service while taking additional precautions to protect myself during interactions with customers.





This fundraiser will help me recover financially, address the challenges that have impacted my ability to make money, maintain transportation and housing stability, and create a safer path forward. Any support, whether through a donation or by sharing my story, means a great deal.





Thank you for taking the time to hear my story and support my effort to rebuild.



