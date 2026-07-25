Help me rebuild my little family

Life changed really fast, and I’m trying to do everything I can to get things back together for my daughter.

I’m a single mom to a 1.5-year-old little girl who is my entire world. Recently, everything kind of fell apart at once. I lost my job as a manager at Papa John’s, and at the same time, we went through a situation that completely turned our lives upside down.

Right now, my daughter is in Arizona for the summer while I try to fix things here. Being away from her is honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with. All I want is to get a safe, stable place ready so she can come home.

On top of everything, I also lost most of her belongings. Someone I trusted, our former nanny, kept almost all of her clothes and everyday items. So I’m starting over from scratch trying to replace everything she needs.

Our home is a trailer that already needed work, and now it’s at the point where repairs can’t wait anymore. Things like the flooring, plumbing, and getting her room safe and ready are my biggest priorities.

I’m doing this completely on my own. I’m looking for work and trying to get back on my feet, but losing my job and everything hitting at once has put me really behind.

I’m asking for help raising $8,000 to:

• Fix urgent repairs in our home (flooring, plumbing, her room)

• Replace my daughter’s clothes and essentials

• Catch up on bills after losing my job

• Set up reliable childcare so I can get back to work

This isn’t about anything extra. It’s just about making sure my daughter has a safe place to come home to.

If you can donate or even just share this, I would appreciate it more than I can put into words. Every little bit helps me get closer to bringing her home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.







