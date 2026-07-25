



My name is Irfan Khan, and I am currently facing financial difficulties. I am working hard to improve my situation and build a better future, but I need support during this challenging time.





The donations I receive will help cover essential living expenses, including food, housing, daily needs, and other important costs while I work toward becoming financially stable.





Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in my life. Your kindness and generosity will give me hope, support, and the opportunity to move forward with confidence.





I am deeply grateful for every donation, share, and message of encouragement. Thank you for taking the time to support my journey toward a better future.





Help Me Rebuild My Life – Your Support Can Change My Future





Thank you for your support and kindness. ❤️