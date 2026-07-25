Help Me Rebuild My Life

This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write.

After a series of personal mistakes, I find myself in a situation I can't overcome alone. I'm humbly asking for your help as I work to rebuild my life.

My goal is to raise US$9,500.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and bring me one step closer to a fresh start.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this message would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.💚