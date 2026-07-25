# Help Me Rebuild My Life





Hello,





My name is Avi. I'm 41 years old, a father, and someone who's trying to rebuild his life after one of the hardest periods I've ever faced.





Writing this isn't easy.





For most of my life, I believed I had to deal with everything on my own. Asking strangers for help was never something I thought I would do. But sometimes life brings you to a place where you have to put your pride aside and simply be honest.





Over the past few years, I've gone through serious financial difficulties. Some were the result of my own decisions, and I take full responsibility for that. I can't change the past, but I can decide what I do from this point forward.





Instead of giving up, I chose to start over.





I recently began a new full-time job, and I also work weekends whenever I can. Every day, I wake up knowing that rebuilding my life will take time, patience, and a lot of hard work. I'm ready for that.





I also carry financial obligations that built up during one of the most difficult chapters of my life, including money my family lent me when I had nowhere else to turn. Paying those debts back is very important to me.





This fundraiser is not about asking someone else to fix my life.





I'm already doing everything I can.





I'm simply asking for a little help that can make this long road a little shorter.





Any support, no matter the amount, will go directly toward reducing my financial burden and helping me continue moving forward with dignity.





The biggest reason I keep fighting is my 17-year-old son.





I want him to know that even when life knocks you down, you don't quit. You get back up, you accept responsibility, and you keep moving forward.





One of my biggest dreams is that once I get back on my feet, I'll finally be able to take him on our first trip abroad before he begins the next chapter of his life.





I believe in being transparent, and I'll continue sharing updates about my progress so everyone who supports me can see how their kindness is helping me rebuild.





Whether you choose to donate, share my story, or simply take a moment to read it, thank you.





Your kindness, encouragement, and belief that people deserve a second chance mean more than I can express.





With gratitude,





Avi