Help me rebuild my life please!

First off welcome to my sad life...where do I begin?my name is Corey I just turned 45 on June 2 my life has been upended since the day after my birthday. To start off dealing with a narcissistic partner is real and not fair.im not here to bash.ok to start off I have been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism which mean I'm prone to bloodclots.around a year ago I had a big saddle one between both lungs which affected the expansion ony lungs and the job I had you had to be heavy winded(I worked In a concrete factory) so that caused me to lose my job.my wife of 18 years who was supposed to be with me for richer or poorer was supposed to be by my side.losing my job made me fall into a huge depression which means I was sitting at home collecting my unemployment,but it got worse lord knows I know it took a toll on her but she's never had to be in a position to be the caregiver (which) sucks because we suppose to be here for each other I figured.long story short on June 3rd the day after my birthday she decided she wanted to meet and have a affair with a new man(my stepson friend).how I find out you ask? Oh my 2 small grandkids told me.once the cat was out the bag she starts bringing him to the house(mind you im on blood thinners so I couldn't fight him if I wanted) it's been 2 weeks since then I've been kicked out of my house my clothes I have no idea where they are and everything is gone I'm asking for help to get on my feet,get me a identification card and get to some kind of work.im at serious risk of being homeless and I'm willing to put my pride to the side and ask for help.also no family help my mom is elderly thank for reading



