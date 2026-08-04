HELP ME REBUILD MY LIFE

Help Me Start Over

I never imagined I would find myself asking for help like this.

I’ve always tried to face my challenges on my own, but a series of financial setbacks has left me in a situation I can no longer overcome without support.

I explored every option available before creating this campaign. I contacted banks in the hope of consolidating all of my debts into a single loan with one affordable monthly payment, but my applications were not approved.

Without that option, I have reached a point where I can no longer keep up with all of my financial obligations. Based on my current situation, I expect to fall into default next month unless I can find a way to stabilize my finances.

This campaign is not about gaining money or improving my lifestyle. My only goal is to pay off my debts, honor the people who helped me when I needed it most, and finally regain financial stability.

My goal is to raise €8,050, which will be used exclusively to:

* €6,050 to pay off credit card debt.

* €2,000 to repay close friends who supported me during my most difficult moments.

For the credit card debt, I can provide documentation with all personal and sensitive information removed. The money I owe my friends came from informal personal loans, so there are no formal contracts or official documents. I believe it’s important to be honest about that rather than leave it unexplained.

I am not asking for a better life—I am asking for the chance to rebuild mine.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to closing this chapter with dignity and starting over with hope.

If you are unable to donate, simply taking the time to read my story already means more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your time, and your support.