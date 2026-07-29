Help Me Rebuild My Life Living With Schizophrenia

Help Me Rebuild My Life While Living With SchizophreniaHello,My name is dimitris and I am living with schizophrenia. This condition has made it extremely difficult for me to maintain stable employment and financial independence.I am creating this fundraiser because I need help getting through a difficult period of my life while I work toward a better future.My goal is to raise €8,500. The funds will be used for:- Repaying existing debt- Education and skill development- Essential living expenses while I focus on recovery and improving my ability to workI am not looking for a luxury lifestyle. My goal is to become stable, continue learning, and eventually return to employment when my condition allows it.Living with schizophrenia presents challenges that many people never see. Some days are better than others, but I continue to work on my recovery and my future.If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also help tremendously.Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.With gratitude, dimitris