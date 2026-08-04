Help Me Rebuild My Life

Dear Friends and Community,

I am reaching out today to ask for your support as I navigate one of the most challenging chapters of my life.

After being forced to leave my home, I arrived in the United States seeking safety and a fresh start as. While I am deeply grateful for the peace and security this country offers, the transition has been overwhelming. Building a life from scratch in a new land comes with significant financial and logistical hurdles.

While my ability to earn an income is severely restricted, essential daily expenses—such as rent, food, utility bills, and transportation—continue to mount.

I am doing everything I can to adapt to this new situation, remain strong, and prepare to become a self-reliant individual who contributes to society once my permissions are finalized. However, I have reached a point where I can no longer cover these basic living expenses on my own without a helping hand.

The funds raised through this GiveSendGo campaign will go directly toward:

Basic living expenses (rent, housing costs, and utilities)

Daily necessities (groceries and household essentials)

Local transportation costs for essential appointments

No contribution is too small, and every single donation will directly impact my day-to-day stability during this transition. Even if you are unable to donate financially, sharing this campaign with your network or keeping me in your thoughts and prayers means the world to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and compassion.



