Help Me Rebuild My Life

Dear Donor,





My name is Storm, and I never imagined I would reach a point where I would need to ask strangers for help just to survive. Writing this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I have run out of options and I am trying with everything I have left to keep going.





I recently escaped a severely abusive relationship that destroyed nearly every part of my life emotionally, mentally, financially, and physically. After leaving, I lost my job, my home, my stability, and most of the people I once relied on. I am now completely alone and trying to rebuild from nothing.





I currently live in a small wooden structure in a field in Sonop, without running water or electricity. Some nights I go to sleep hungry because there simply is not enough food. I walk long distances — often close to 30 km a day — handing out resumes and searching for any work opportunity I can find because I refuse to give up on rebuilding my life.





Over time, the constant stress, hunger, exhaustion, and isolation have taken a serious toll on me. I lost a significant amount of weight in a short period, my clothes no longer fit properly, and I no longer have decent shoes or clothing suitable for interviews or employment. Every day feels like a fight just to survive long enough to reach the next one.





I have tried every solution I could think of before making this fundraiser. I have exhausted every plan, every possibility, and every bit of pride I had left. Reaching out publicly for help is not something I ever wanted to do, but I am at a point where I genuinely do not know how much longer I can continue living like this without support.





Even in these circumstances, I still try to care for several older stray dogs that depend on me. I know what abandonment feels like, and I cannot bring myself to abandon them too.





What the Funds Will Be Used For





I am asking for temporary emergency assistance to help stabilize my situation over the next 8–12 weeks while I continue searching for work and trying to become independent again.





The funds will go toward:





Food and daily essentials





Basic clothing and shoes suitable for interviews and work





Transportation for job searching





Water and sanitation needs





Temporary stabilization of living conditions





Basic medical or health-related support if needed





Fundraising Goal





Initial Goal: R15,000





This amount would help me survive long enough to focus properly on finding employment, restoring stability, and rebuilding my life with dignity.





I am not asking for comfort or luxury. I am asking for a chance to recover, work again, and have a future that is more than just surviving from one day to the next.





If you are able to help in any way, no matter how small, I would be deeply grateful. Even sharing this fundraiser could help me reach someone willing to give me a second chance at life.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





With sincere gratitude,

Storm











